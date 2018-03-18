Garage fire leaves Palatine house uninhabitable

A massive blaze last week left a northwest suburban Palatine house uninhabitable.

Firefighters responded just before 5 p.m. Thursday to a house in the 200 block of West Bryant Avenue and found heavy fire coming from the garage, according to the Palatine Fire Department.

The fire was under control by 5:17 p.m., the fire department said. No residents or firefighters were injured, but four people were displaced from the home.

The fire department was investigating the cause of the fire, which left the house uninhabitable.