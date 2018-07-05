Garage, home burglaries reported in Gage Park: police

A string of garage burglaries was reported last month in the Southwest Side Gage Park neighborhood.

In five incidents, burglars broke into homes and garages and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

They happened:

at 9:42 p.m. June 20 in the 5200 block of South Campbell;

between 9:30 p.m. June 23 and 10:30 a.m. June 24 in the 5300 block of South Maplewood;

between 5 a.m. and 3:10 p.m. June 26 in the 5400 block of South California;

between 7:20 p.m. June 28 and 10 a.m. June 29 in the 5300 block of South Western Avenue; and

between 7:30 p.m. and 12 a.m. June 29 in the 3000 block of West 53rd Street.

A description of possible suspects wasn’t provided.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.