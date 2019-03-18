Garages burglarized in Lawndale, Little Village: police

Three garage burglaries were reported in the Little Village and Lawndale neighborhoods since March 9.

In each case, the suspect forcibly or unlawfully entered the garage, Chicago police said.

The burglaries reported:

Between 4 p.m. March 9 and 9:15 a.m. March 10 in the 4100 block of West Ogden Avenue;

At 7 p.m. on March 11 in the 2500 block of South Avers Avenue and;

Between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. on March 16 in the 2600 block of South Millard Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8382.