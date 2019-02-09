Garages burglarized in Little Village

Two garages were forcibly entered and burglarized last month and this month in Little Village, according to Chicago police.

In the burglaries, the burglar forced their way in through a side service door of the garage before stealing property inside, police said.

The burglaries happened between about 4:30 p.m. Jan. 24 and about 7:50 a.m. Jan. 26 in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road and about 9 a.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of South Ridgeway Avenue.

No information was given about the burglar or burglars, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.