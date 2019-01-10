Garfield Green Line station facelift completed

Renovation of the CTA Garfield Green Line station included new architectural features, landscaping and public art, extended platform canopies, and elevator and escalator upgrades. | Courtesy of the mayor's office

A $50 million renovation to the CTA’s Garfield Green Line station is complete, Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced Thursday.

Improvements include architectural features, new landscaping and public art, extended platform canopies, and elevator and escalator upgrades.

“The newly remodeled station has boosted the development that is already occurring in the Washington Park community and will promote further transformation of the neighborhood,” the mayor’s office said.

Construction on the project, dubbed the “Garfield Gateway” and partly funded with a $25 million federal grant, began in late spring of 2018.

The original Garfield station house that lies across the street from the current station was also restored. It opened in 1892 to serve riders heading to the World’s Columbian Exposition.

The project complements a larger neighborhood revitalization effort that’s under way by community groups, property owners and the University of Chicago along Garfield Boulevard.