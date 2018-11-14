Man shot to death in East Garfield Park: police

A man was shot to death—and another man wounded—Wednesday evening near Garfield Park on the West Side, according to police.

The shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Gladys Avenue, Chicago police said.

A 25-year-old man was shot in his abdomen and chest, and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the fatality.

Another man, age 34, was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand, police said. His condition had stabilized.

Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation. No one was in custody.