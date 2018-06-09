Second man in custody on charges of shooting ATF agent in Gary

Police in Gary investigate after an agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was shot and wounded Thursday afternoon. | Provided photo

After a two-day manhunt, the second person charged with the Thursday shooting of an agent with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Gary, Indiana, is in custody.

Calumet City resident Bernard Graham, 25, turned himself in about 12:15 p.m. Saturday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Graham and 19-year-old Chicagoan Blake King each were hit Friday with federal charges of assaulting an agent and using a firearm in a crime of violence, prosecutors said.

The ATF agent was shot in the chest and arm Thursday afternoon when he and his partner were “ambushed” during an undercover operation, authorities said.

King, Graham and 28-year-old Raymon Truitt II opened fired on the agents during the operation, and the wounded agent’s partner then shot Truitt, authorities said.

Truitt died at the scene. The agent’s wounds weren’t considered life-threatening.

It was the second time in a little over a month that an ATF agent was shot in the Chicago area.

An undercover agent was shot in the face May 4 while putting a tracking device on a vehicle in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. That agent was released from a hospital a few days later, and a 28-year-old man was charged with the shooting.