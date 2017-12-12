Gary man charged with stealing 2 cars from Tinley Park dealerships

A northwest Indiana man has been charged with stealing two cars from dealerships in southwest suburban Tinley Park.

Sherrod Hampton went into Bettenhausen Motors, 8355 W. 159th St., on Sept. 28 and stole a key fob for a 2017 Jeep, according to a statement from Tinley Park police.

On Oct. 13, he stole a 2017 Volvo from the parking lot at International Imports, 8031 W. 159th St., police said.

He also stole a 2018 Dodge Charger Nov. 27 from Bettenhausen Motors, police said.

Hampton, 31, of Gary, was charged with three felony counts of theft, police said.