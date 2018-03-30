Gary man faces charges after I-80 crash in stolen car

A man wanted on parole violation and drug warrants was arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen car early Friday in northwest Indiana.

Thurman E. Dockery Jr., 40, was driving a white 2016 Chevrolet Cruze about midnight in the right lane of eastbound I-80 near the 8.8 mile marker in Gary, Indiana, according to a statement from Indiana State Police.

A silver 2017 Cadillac XTS made a lane change to the right and was subsequently rear-ended by the Cruze, which was traveling at a high speed, state police said. The Cruze then veered north across all lanes and hit the inside barrier wall.

A good Samaritan captured the crash on a dashcam and stopped to check on the drivers, state police said. Dockery was unresponsive but still breathing when paramedics arrived and was taken to Methodist Hospital in Gary for treatment. All three people inside the Cadillac refused medical treatment.

Further investigation revealed that Dockery, who lives in Gary, was wanted on warrants for a parole violation stemming from a burglary charge and for drug charges in Cook County, state police said. Investigators also learned the Cruze had been reported stolen from Chicago.

Drug paraphernalia and a “suspected controlled substance” were also found inside the car, state police said. Dockery was arrested on the warrants upon his release from the hospital and was later also charged with auto theft, conversion, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and driving without ever having been issued a driver’s license.

He is being held without bail at the Lake County Jail, state police said.