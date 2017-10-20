Gas smell precedes reports of house explosions in Willowbrook

A gas smell in the sewer system in west suburban Willowbrook was followed by reports of house explosions and fires in a subdivision.

Late this morning, Willowbrook police posted a notice to residents about a gas smell in the Knolls Condominium Complex on Knoll Wood Road.

It said police and the Tri-State Fire Protection District were investigating the smell, which “appears to be related to the storm and sanitary sewers.”

About the same time, police and firefighters responded to a possible explosion and fire in a condo building in the 6100 block of Knoll Wood, according to Tri-State scanner reports.

A second fire was also reported a few blocks away in the 300 block of 63rd Street.

Darien police tweeted: “Petroleum gas leak in Willowbrook … Gas fumes and a couple of house explosions in Willowbrook, Darien not affected.”

The City of Darien then tweeted: “Petroleum gas leak at Speedway on 63rd in Willowbrook. Gas fumes and a couple of house explosions in Willowbrook, Darien not affected.”

One injury has been reported.

Police issued a community alert warning people who smell a gas odor to open widnows, turn of fire ignition sources and call 911.

A resident posted on Facebook: “Wasn’t my building, but just a little too close for comfort. The Fire Dept. has been there since yesterday, they never evacuated us, but I took everything of any importance with me before leaving for work this morning. I’ve been told my building is not in any danger, but the smell of gas is super strong…”