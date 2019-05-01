Gas station robbed at gunpoint in Niles

A gas station in the 7100 block of West Dempster Street | Google Maps

Niles police are searching for a person who robbed a gas station Monday and pointed a gun at an employee.

About 8:40 p.m., a male suspect walked into the gas station at 7145 W. Dempster St. in Niles and held a gun to an employee, demanding money from the register, Niles police said. The suspect then put the money in a bag and ran off.

The robber was described as a 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-5 male with a thin build and wearing a black stocking cap, black face mask, black jacket and dark jeans, police said.

Officers searched the area around the gas station but could not find the suspect, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call 887-588-6570.