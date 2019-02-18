Parolee charged with gun possession after fleeing Old Town traffic stop

A parolee is facing a gun charge after allegedly driving away from a traffic stop Sunday evening in the Old Town neighborhood on the Near North Side.

Gaston Tucker, 32, dropped a loaded handgun as he fled from a traffic stop at 7:05 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Sedgwick Street, according to Chicago police.

Tucker, who lives in the Northwest Side Hermosa neighborhood, was arrested about 11:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Kostner Avenue, police said. He was charged with a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Tucker has prior convictions for aggravated battery with a firearm and drug possession dating back to 2004, according to Illinois Department of Corrections records. He was sentenced in 2010 to 13 years for the battery charge and was released on parole on Dec. 10, 2018.

He was expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on the gun charge on Monday, police said.