Gay dating app Grindr to stop sharing HIV status

An HIV test kit. AIDS Healthcare Foundation harshly criticized the popular gay hookup app Grindr after Buzzfeed News reported earlier today that Grindr has been sharing its users’ information—including users’ HIV status and ‘last tested date’—with Apptimize and Localytics, two companies which help optimize apps. (Darren Abate/AP Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation)

NEW YORK — The gay dating app Grindr will stop sharing its users’ HIV status with analytics companies.

Chief security officer Bryce Case told BuzzFeed News on Monday it decided to stop sharing information with Localytics to allay people’s fears.

Localytics and Apptimize were paid to test and monitor how the app is used. The company says the firms are under “strict contractual terms that provide for the highest level of confidentiality.” Grindr says data that may include location or information from HIV status fields are “always transmitted securely with encryption.”

Grindr says it’s important to remember it is a public forum and users have the option to post information about their HIV status and date when last tested. It says its users should carefully consider what information they list in their profiles.