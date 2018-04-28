Geneva man, 18, charged with drug possession

An 18-year-old Geneva man was charged Tuesday after being found in possession of 36 Xanax pills in west suburban Geneva.

Jacob Keen, of the 700 block of Anderson Boulevard, was charged with felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, manufacture and delivery of a prescription drug and obstruction of justice, along with misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Keen’s home was searched about 8 a.m. by members of the Kane County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit and officers from the Geneva and Batavia police departments after a weeklong drug investigation.

Police found Keen in the basement in possession of 36 Xanax pills that he did not have a prescription for. More prescription pills were found in a nearby sump pump. The estimated street value of the pills was $720, police said.

Keen was taken to the Kane County Adult Justice Center and was released after a bond hearing on Wednesday, police said.