Bill Daley to attend memorial for George Bush: ‘He will be missed’

Bill’s going!

Mayoral hopeful Bill Daley, former U.S. Commerce Secretary during the Clinton administration, is flying to the nation’s capitol Tuesday to honor a man he very much admired: former President George Herbert Walker Bush — the Republican president defeated by Bill Clinton in 1992.

Daley, who tells Sneed he had a long and very friendly relationship with Bush, plans to attend his memorial services.

“I first met him in the early 1990s during the Bush-Clinton debate in 1992,” said Daley, who eventually became President Barack Obama’s chief of staff. He came over and said hi to me and Rich (former Chicago mayor Richard M. Daley).

“Off and on he called me when I was commerce secretary, including once to tell me about a problem with lobster fishermen in Maine. (Bush lived in Kennebunkport, Me., from May to October.)

“He was the first one who called me when I went to work for SBC in Texas — and this was only a year after the Bush-Gore election and I was the chair of [Al] Gore’s [presidential] campaign. He hosted a dinner party for me in Houston with Jim Baker and Lloyd Bentsen and others.

“We stayed in touch and a few years ago, when my wife and I were vacationing in Maine, we went to visit him in Kennebunkport. He was always very nice and kind and gracious. He will be missed.”

On Wednesday morning, family and friends will gather at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., for a memorial service. President Donald Trump has designated Wednesday as a national day of mourning, the White House announced.