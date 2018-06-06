George Leighton, legendary Chicago judge and courthouse namesake, dies at 105

Legendary Chicago jurist George N. Leighton — a longtime county and federal judge, the first African-American to sit on the Illinois Appellate Court and the namesake of the criminal courthouse at 26th and California — has died at age 105.

He died Wednesday afternoon at a veterans hospital in Brockton, Massachussets, following a weeklong bout with pneumonia, according to Langdon Neal, the managing member of Neal & Leroy where Leighton worked for more than two decades after retiring from the bench.

“He will go down as one of this nation’s greatest civil rights lawyers,” Neal said. “Not just in advancement of racial equality, but also really fighting for everyone to ensure the constitution protected individuals, and that the criminal law was equally and fairly applied.”

Leighton grew up near New Bedford, Massachussets, picking cranberries and blueberries with his parents, immigrants from the Cape Verde Islands off Africa’s coast. He didn’t learn much English early on, never finished school and never went to high school. Instead, he got a job in a ship’s kitchen until he was thrown off in a mutiny. He talked his way into Howard University.

He did so well at Howard that he was able to talk his way into Harvard Law School, again on a scholarship, working odd jobs to support himself.

When the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, Leighton took a break from Harvard to spend four years as a second lieutenant in places such as Guadalcanal.

His Harvard law degree did not open any law firm doors in a segregated Chicago in 1946, but Leighton made a name for himself defending those who couldn’t pay, going all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court with cases. He worked out of a two-man law office in the shadows of the old Comiskey Park on the city’s South Side during 18 years as a defense attorney.

“I did a lot of volunteering, and I did have my share of death penalty cases — in those days it was a lot quicker from [trial] to sentencing,” Leighton said in a 2012 interview with the Chicago Sun-Times.

In 1951, Leighton was indicted for provoking a race riot in Cicero because he had told his clients, an African-American family, that it was OK to move there. He was cleared.

“He talked about how he was never worried or concerned about his future because he knew the law protected him,” Neal said. “I’ve held that with me for a long time — his faith that the law will protect those who need it.”

Then he received a call “unsolicited” from Mayor Richard J. Daley asking him to be a candidate for judge — a formality in those days, Leighton recalled in 2012. He was elevated to the state appellate court, the first African-American on that panel.

Then, Republican Sen. Charles Percy called. “Even though I was a Democratic Party liberal, he said President Gerald Ford wanted to nominate me to the federal bench,” Leighton said.

Neal recalled his first encounter with Leighton, appearing before him on the federal bench in 1983.

“I was a little bit awestruck. His courtroom demeanor and his use of the English languaage, his firmness and yet compassion,” Neal said.

After Leighton retired in from the bench in 1989, he joined Langdon Neal at the firm started by old friend Earl Neal.

“He could have worked anywhere he wanted because of his background, but it was important to him to work for a minority-owned firm,” Neal said.

He kept working at the firm until he was 99.

“Other than playing chess, he really didn’t have any hobbies,” Neal said. “Practicing law was not only what he did for a living, but it was who he was as a person.”

In 2012, Cook County officials moved to name the criminal courts building, where he once served as a judge, after Leighton.

Leighton is survived by two adult daughters and five grandchildren. Services are being planned.