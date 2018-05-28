Georgia man killed in Summit crash

A Georgia man was killed in a crash early Sunday in southwest suburban Summit.

Juan Carlos, 28, was involved in a crash at 4:13 a.m. in the 5500 block of South Harlem, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Carlos was later pronounced dead at 4:55 a.m., the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy conducted Sunday found Carlos died from multiple injuries related to the crash, and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

Summit police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.