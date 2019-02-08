Gery Chico proposes taxing and entertainment district on western side of O’Hare

Mayoral candidate Gery Chico on Friday rolled out an innovative idea to honor his promise not to put “another brick on the back” of Chicago taxpayers: a special taxing and entertainment district on the west side of O’Hare Airport.

Western access to O’Hare has been an elusive dream for decades, but actual progress has moved at a snail’s pace.

If elected mayor, Chico promised to make it happen, possibly underground, then impose a special sales tax on the hotels, bars, restaurants, conventions centers and other development generated by that western access with revenues to be shared between Chicago and the communities of DuPage County.

He likened the idea to the special taxing district in the area surrounding McCormick Place and said it would bring “tens of millions of dollars” for both the city and the suburbs.

“We don’t know how many hotels, convention centers and restaurants are gonna be built here. But if you just look to the east side of the airport at Rosemont and all of that development, you get a sense of what’s possible on the west side,” Chico told the Sun-Times.

“Nobody gets hurt. It doesn’t hit the taxpayers of this city one penny. But it raises tens of millions of dollars…And [DuPage] communities are gonna benefit dearly. Once you have this access, all of this [land] becomes more valuable. This is largely warehouse and business logistics.….Now, you’re gonna see restaurants, hotels, convention facilities….like you see in Rosemont….That whole Disneyland-type feel raises a ton of money.”

Chico described the idea as a “revenue-sharing” arrangement that would pay huge dividends for both the city of Chicago and DuPage County.

He envisions the sales tax imposed within the boundaries of the entertainment district as somewhere between one and two percent. But the precise level and the revenue split would have to be negotiated.

Mayoral candidate Garry McCarthy has proposed a land-based casino on the secure side of O’Hare — past TSA checkpoints.

McCarthy has argued that confining the casino to passenger gate areas would eliminate “the downside of not being able to control what happens — whether it’s organized crime, prostitution, narcotics or whatever it is.”

Susana Mendoza has floated the idea of installing slot machines at O’Hare and Midway airports to generate a jackpot of new revenue for the city for non-pension purposes.

She has argued that airport slots would be a “targeted and responsible way” to raise revenue without putting video poker in communities that already have significant social challenges.

But Chico noted that federal law requires the city to use money generated at O’Hare Airport on improving and maintaining the airport.

His entertainment district idea is a way to get around those restrictions to generate a windfall of revenue that could be used to satisfy a looming, $1 billion spike in pension payments, he said.

“The city of Chicago cannot take any of the money off the airport per se because of federal law…so you go outside,” he said.

DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin could not be reached for comment. Chico said he has talked to Cronin about the idea.

Earlier this week, McCarthy proposed annexing suburban communities — including Norridge, Oak Park, Oak Lawn and Evergreen Park — to generate revenue needed to chip away at the looming spike in pension payments.

During an endorsement session before the Chicago Sun-Times editorial board, McCarthy suggested annexation as a double barreled solution to Chicago’s alarming loss of population and the $270 million pension payment in the 2020 budget that will be the first for Chicago’s newly-elected mayor.

On Friday, Chico scoffed at that idea, noting that, “Annexation requires two parties.”

Apparently pointing to the burgeoning City Hall corruption scandal and the ongoing pension crisis, he said, “There’s no way these communities are saying, ‘Hi. Bring me into the city of Chicago to solve your problems.’ [They’re more likely to say, ‘Why should we help solve your financial problems?'”

That’s precisely what Evergreen Park Mayor Jim Sexton has already said.

“Our police pension fund is paid over 80 percent. Unheard of. We have a great [bond] rating. I don’t know why a village would want to get involved in some of the problems the big city is having,” Sexton said.

Last fall, the Illinois Tollway board signed an agreement with Union Pacific Railroad to pave the way for a transfer for the Elgin-O’Hare Expressway on the airport’s western and southern edge. They still need to sign a final contract.

A western entrance to O’Hare — where former Mayor Richard M. Daley once dreamed of building a terminal with a transit link to the O’Hare terminal core — has been the source of marathon negotiations. But it still appears to be years away.