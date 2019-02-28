Third giant anteater pup born at Brookfield Zoo

Tulum the giant anteater and her new pup. | Brookfield Zoo photo

Brookfield Zoo just got another furry new addition.

A male giant anteater pup was born Dec. 15 and has begun roaming Brookfield’s Tropic World: South America habitat, according to the west suburban zoo. His mother is Tulum, and he’s the third giant anteater born at Brookfield Zoo.

The unnamed young anteater’s two sisters were born in May 2015 and November 2016. Both now reside at other North American zoos.

For now, the two-month-old anteater pup will be out for visitors to observe only on select days. He’ll likely be found riding on his mother’s back — typical of giant anteater pups in their first months.

Giant anteaters are the largest species of anteaters, often weighing 40 to 100 pounds. They’re native to tropical areas of Central and South America and considered a vulnerable species; just 112 live at 63 North American zoos, including Brookfield.