Gillibrand in Chicago boosting Pritzker, Underwood, Bustos: Mulling 2020 bid

WASHINGTON – Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand D-N.Y., a potential 2020 Democratic presidential contender, is in Chicago boosting Democratic candidates J.B. Pritzker, running for governor and Illinois House contenders Cheri Bustos, an incumbent and challenger Lauren Underwood.

Fundraising and helping to get out the vote for others is a standard move for political figures looking to move up – whether within the party or for higher office.

Gillibrand is a draw, especially since she is one of a number of Democrats mulling 2020 runs. She has long been collecting political chits launching her Off The Sidelines political action committee seven years ago, which has given her the ability to help other candidates and meet political donors – especially women who may have money but need some prodding to make big political donations.

Gillibrand is in Chicago on Monday after swinging through Stoughton, Wisc., on Sunday at an event to boost Sen. Tammy Baldwin D-Wisc., up for re-election in November and facing a tough race.

Gillibrand has three events:

*Gillibrand and Cook Count State’s Attorney Kim Foxx – whose national profile has risen a notch in recent months – are helping to rally the female vote for Pritzker at the campaign’s “Women’s Rights and Resistance Brunch.” Last year the event drew about 600 and the same number is estimated for Monday.

The event is free for the attendees. Gillibrand is doing a presser with Pritzker and his running mate, state Rep. Juliana Stratton at the Revel Fulton Market

1215 West Fulton Market in the West Loop.

*Before the Pritzker event, Gillibrand is headlining a funder for Bustos, who represents a district taking in parts of central and northwestern Illinois.

*On Sunday night, Gillibrand was the draw at a funder at the Chop House, 60 W. Ontario, for Lauren Underwood, a nurse and health policy specialist who is challenging Rep. Randy Hultgren R-Ill., for the seat taking in parts of Chicago’s western suburbs.