Girl, 11, missing from Northwest Side

Sarah Lohdi was last seen at 10 a.m. Feb. 16, 2019 in the 2800 block of North Natoma Avenue, Chicago police said.

An 11-year-old girl has been reported missing from the Montclare neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Sarah Lohdi was last seen at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of North Natoma Avenue, Chicago police said.

She was wearing a red hooded jacket, blue jeans and silver-colored gym shoes, police said.

Lohdi was described as 4-foot-11 and 80 pounds, police said.

Anyone who knows her location was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.