Girl, 12, dies after snow fort collapses in Arlington Heights, police say

A girl died and another was injured Sunday afternoon when a makeshift snow fort collapsed on top of them in northwest suburban Arlington Heights, police said.

The girls, ages 9 and 12, were attending church with their families when they went outside to play in a snowbank at 2:40 p.m. near 106 E. College Dr., Arlington Heights police said in a statement.

A makeshift fort the girls had built then collapsed on top of them, police said. The families of the girls began looking for them about an hour later and found them underneath the snow, police said.

They were taken to Northwest Community Hospital, where the 12-year-old was pronounced dead at 4:30 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The 9-year-old was treated for hypothermia and was held for observation, police said.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, according to police, who said they did not suspect foul play.

“This appears to be a tragic accident,” the department said in a statement.