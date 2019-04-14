Girl, 12, missing from Brighton Park

A 12-year-old girl has been reported missing from Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

Nayeli Duran-Rivera was last seen Saturday in the 4600 block of South Rockwell Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Police described her as a 5-foot, 110-pound Hispanic girl with a light brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink Nike jacket with white stripes, blue jeans and black Puma closed-toe sandals.

Anyone with information on Nayeli’s location should contact Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.