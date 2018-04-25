Girl, 12, missing from Chicago Lawn

A 12-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday by Chicago Police from the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Linda Libera was last seen Tuesday near the 2400 block of West 62nd Street, police said. She often frequents the areas near the 6100 block of South Rockwell and the 6200 block of South Western.

Libera was last seen wearing a light gray, zip-up sweater with a hood, light blue jeans and black gym shoes, police said. She was described as a Hispanic girl with a light complexion, about 5-foot-6 and 115 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.