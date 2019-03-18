Girl, 12, reported missing after being dropped off at Grand Crossing school

Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing Monday morning after being dropped off at a middle school in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

About 7:30 a.m., Tania Smith-White’s mother dropped her off at Gary Comer College Prep Middle School at 1010 E. 72nd St., according to an alert from Chicago police.

Smith-White is described as a 5-foot-2, 130-pound black girl with braided black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing khaki pants and a green, collared uniform shirt with the name of her school emblazoned on the front.

Anyone with information about Smith-White’s whereabouts should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.