Girl, 12, reported missing from Englewood

A 12-year-old girl was reported missing Thursday night from her home in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

Kamari King was last seen Wednesday near her home in the 6900 block of South Bishop, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

King is described as a black girl, about 5-foot-3 and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a wine-colored coat, jeans and carrying a white backpack with multicolored flecks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.