Girl, 12, reported missing from Park Manor

Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday from the South Side Park Manor neighborhood.

Aundreana Ogburn, who also goes by the nicknames “Dre Dre” and “Jamin,” was reported missing from the 6700 block of South Indiana, according to an alert from Chicago Police. She is known to frequent the areas near the intersections of West 68th Street and South Washtenaw Avenue, East 72nd Place and South South Drive and East 83rd Street and South Exchange Avenue.

Ogburn is described as a 5-foot-4, 130-pound black girl with brown eyes and hair and a medium complexion, police said. She is believed to be wearing a dark blue North Face fleece and light blue Timberland boots.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.