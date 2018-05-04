Girl, 12, reported missing from South Side

A girl last seen Wednesday has been reported missing from the South Side West Woodlawn neighborhood.

Charisma Atwood, 12, is missing from the 6500 block of South Martin Luther King Drive, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

She was described as a 5-foot-5, 130-pound black girl with braided black hair, brown eyes and a light complexion.

Atwood was last seen wearing a blue school uniform with a polo and tan khaki pants, police said. She might also be carrying a blue backpack.

She’s known to spend time around 64th Street and King Drive, 78th Street and Morgan, and 79th Street and Marquette, police said.

Anyone with information about Atwood’s whereabouts was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.=