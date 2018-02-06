Girl, 13, escapes during abduction attempt in Oak Park

A person tried to abduct a 13-year-old girl Monday afternoon in west suburban Oak Park.

The girl said the male, who was about 6-feet-tall, grabbed her from behind about 4 p.m. and carried her to a red Toyota that was parked in the 600 block of Washington Boulevard, Oak Park police said.

The girl said she was able to get out of the vehicle and ran to a friend’s house, according to police. She was taken to Oak Park Hospital for treatment and released to her mother.

Police did not have additional information to release Tuesday, but asked anyone with information to call detectives at (708) 386-3800.