Girl, 13, reported missing from Park Manor

A teenage girl was reported missing Friday from the South Side Park Manor neighborhood.

Deijanel Roberts, 13, was last seen Aug. 14 in the 6900 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to an alert from Chicago police.

Roberts was described as a 5-foot-2, 100-pound black girl with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair in a pony tail.

She as last wearing blue jeans, a light-pink T-shirt and pink sneakers, police said.

She might be near the 7400 block of South Green Street, 2400 block of West 68th Street, 7100 block of South Green Street, or 6400 block of South Hermitage Avenue, according to police.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911 or Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.