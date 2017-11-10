Girl, 13, reported missing from South Deering

Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl with behavioral issues who was reported missing from the South Deering neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Cierra Lane, who is also known as “T” or “Cee Cee,” was last seen Wednesday near the 10500 block of South Oglesby Avenue, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Lane is described as a 5-foot-2, 127-pound black girl with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said. She has been diagnosed with behavioral issues and needs her medication.

Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.