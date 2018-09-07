Girl, 13, sexually assaulted in Morgan Park

A 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted Tuesday in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to police.

About 4 p.m., the girl was in the 1400 block of West 109th Place when a man exited a white van and approached the girl from behind, Chicago police said. He placed the girl in the chokehold and took her into the van.

The girl was sexually assaulted in the van, police said. She eventually escaped and notified authorities.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8271.