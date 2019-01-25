Girl, 14, escapes attempted kidnappers near school in Marquette Park: police

Two males tried to throw a 14-year-old girl into their van and undress her Thursday night in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the South Side.

At 7:15 p.m., the would-be kidnappers got out of a four-door black sedan and grabbed the girl in front of Tarkington Elementary School, 3330 W. 71st St., according to a community alert from Chicago police. One of them tried to pull her inside the sedan and unbuckle her pants.

The girl broke free and ran away, while the two males drove off in an unknown direction, police said.

One suspect was described as a 5-foot-8, 160-pound Hispanic man between the ages of 20 and 25. The other was a Hispanic male, police said.

Anyone with information on the attempted kidnapping is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.