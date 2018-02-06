Girl, 14, killed in crash in South Barrington

A 14-year-old girl was killed and two women were injured in a crash Sunday afternoon in northwest suburban South Barrington.

A 27-year-old Chicago woman was driving a 2009 Volvo S60 north about 3:10 p.m. on Route 59 north of Penny Road when she lost control and the car crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic, according to a statement from South Barrington police. A southbound 2006 BMW X5 then hit the passenger side of the Volvo.

A passenger in the Volvo, 14-year-old Cassandra Meadors of Barrington, was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where she was pronounced dead at 3:24 p.m., according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. An autopsy Monday found she died of multiple injuries from the crash and her death was ruled an accident.

The driver of the Volvo and the 56-year-old Crystal Lake woman driving the BMW were also taken to St Alexius to be treated for their injuries, police said.

Route 59 was closed between Penny and Bartlett roads for about six hours while crews investigated the crash, police said.