Girl, 14, missing from Avondale

Selena Arce, 14, has been missing since Tuesday from the 3200 block of North California | Chicago Police

Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl missing from the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Selena Arce has been missing since Tuesday from the 3200 block of North California, Chicago Police said.

Arce is described as a 5-foot hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 130 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North SVU detectives (312) 744-8266.