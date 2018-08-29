Girl, 14, missing from Belmont Gardens may be in Logan Square

Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who is missing from the Belmont Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Aliyah Rivera was last seen Sunday in the 4300 block of West Drummond Place and may be in the area of North Belden Avenue and West Avers Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Rivera is described as a 5-foot-1 hispanic girl weighing about 130 pounds with an olive skin town, brown eyes and black hair with a maroon tint, police said. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a red or pink tank top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Special Victims Unit detectives (312) 744-8266.