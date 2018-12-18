Girl, 14, missing from Logan Square

Authorities are looking for a 14-year-old girl who has been reported missing from the Northwest Side Logan Square neighborhood.

Nina Pachaco has been reported missing from the area near Drake and Diversey avenues, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. She was last seen Monday near the intersection of North and Grand avenues.

Pachaco was described as a 5-foot-1, 134-pound Hispanic girl with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about her was asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.