Girl, 14, missing from Longwood Manor since Sunday

Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday from the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

Jazzmine “Jazz” Bates was last seen Nov. 25 near 95th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

She was described as a 5-foot-2, 125-pound black girl with brown eyes, red hair and a medium complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about her was asked to call 911 or the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.