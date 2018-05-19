Girl, 14, missing from Palmer Square

Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since early Saturday from the Palmer Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Azary Colon was last seen about 3 a.m. in the 3000 block of West Armitage, according to Chicago Police.

Colon is described as a 5-foot-2 hispanic girl with black hair, weighing 165 pounds. She was last seen wearing a navy blue sweater with a “Rowe Clark” logo and navy blue sweatpants that say “Northwest Middle School,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North special victims unit (312) 744-8266.