Girl, 14, reported missing from Albany Park

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who went missing from the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Haley Linkous was reported missing from the 4100 block of North Monticello Avenue, according to an alert from Chicago Police. She is known to frequent the area of Patrick Henry Elementary School at 4250 St. Louis Ave., where she was last seen on Friday.

Linkous is described as a 5-foot-3, 120-pound white girl with brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing jeans and black Vans sneakers.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Area North SVU at (312) 745-6110.