Girl, 14, reported missing from Hermosa

Aliyah Rivera was last seen Thursday in the Hermosa neighborhood. | Chicago police

A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing from the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Aliyah Rivera was last seen Thursday leaving her home in the 4300 block of West Drummond Place, Chicago police said.

She was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans, police said. Rivera is described as 5 feet tall and 140 pounds.

Anyone who knows her location is asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.