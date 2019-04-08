Girl, 14, seriously wounded in Douglas shooting

Chicago Police investigate the scene where a 14-year-old girl was shot, Monday night, in the 2700 block of South Indiana, in the South Commons neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 14-year-old girl was seriously wounded after shooting erupted inside her apartment complex Monday night in the Douglas area on the South Side.

The girl had just entered her family’s apartment in the 2700 block of South Indiana when gunshots ripped through the door and struck her in the torso and abdomen, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The girl’s family told investigators that two males were in the hallway of the apartment complex prior to the shooting, police said. No witnesses to the shooting have come forward.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

