Girl, 15, missing from Back of the Yards

Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who is missing from the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

Cynthia Sachez-Perez was last seen Wednesday in the 5300 block of South Damen Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Sachez-Perez is described as a 5-foot-5 Hispanic woman weighing about 130 pounds with a light complexion, red hair and green eyes, police said.

She is known to frequent the area of 510 South Damen Ave., police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.