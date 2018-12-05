Girl, 15, missing from Belmont Cragin for 3 weeks

Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for three weeks from the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Jennifer Martinez was last seen Nov. 14 in the area of West Fullerton Avenue and North Lockwood Avenue, according to Chicago police.

She is known to frequent the area of 5600 West Montrose Avenue in the Portage Park neighborhood, police said.

Martinez is described as a 5-foot-3 Hispanic girl weighing about 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Special Victims Unit detectives (312) 744-8266.