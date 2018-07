Girl, 15, missing from Lawndale for over 2 months

Police are looking for a teenage girl who has been missing from the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side for more than two months.

Niashja Webbs, 15, was last seen on May 11 in the 1600 block of South Millard, according to CHicago Police.

Webbs is described as a 4-foot-3 black girl weighing 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white polo shirt and beige pants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Special Victims Unit detectives.