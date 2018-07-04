Girl, 15, missing from South Shore

Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday from the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

Winter Lemon was reported missing from the 2600 block of East 74th Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She was described as a 5-foot-1, 135-pound black girl with brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion, police said. She has been known to wear blond weaves in her hair.

Lemon may be in the area near 75th and Ingleside, and has also been known to frequent the area around 18th and Harvard, police said.

Anyone with information about her was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.