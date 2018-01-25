Girl, 15, missing from south suburban Ford Heights

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 15-year-old girl who is missing from south suburban Ford Heights.

Tyshekka Poole was reported missing on Tuesday, and was last seen about 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, when she was supposed to go to a relative’s house but instead went to another unknown location, Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart said.

Poole is describe as a black girl, about 5-foot-6-inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair with purple and black braids. She was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants and brown boots, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at (708) 865-4896 or (847) 635-1188.