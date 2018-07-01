Girl, 15, reported missing from Austin

Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday evening from the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Jadi Delgado was last seen about 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Monitor, according to Chicago Police. Delgado was visiting from family and does not know the Chicago area.

Delgado is described as a 5-foot-3, 120-pound black girl with dark red hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.