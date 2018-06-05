Girl, 15, reported missing from Lawndale

Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was reported from the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Victoria Garrett left her home Sunday in the 4000 block of West Grenshaw and never returned, according to Chicago Police.

Garrett is described as a 5-foot-4, 160-pound black girl with brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion, police said. She is known to frequent the areas near the intersections of 13th Street and Lawndale Avenue and Chicago and Hamlin avenues.

Anyone with information about Garrett’s whereabouts should call Area North SVU at (312) 744-8266.