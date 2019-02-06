Girl, 15, reported missing from Noble Square

Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Tuesday from the Noble Square neighborhood.

Teandah Slater was last seen in the 1000 block of North Milwaukee, according to an alert from Chicago police.

Slater is described as a 5-foot-4, 115-pound black girl with black eyes, brown hair and a medium complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a black windbreaker, light blue ripped jeans and black and gray gym shoes.

She is known to frequent the areas around the intersections of Chicago and Damen and Division and Ashland, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.